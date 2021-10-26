Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $192,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

