Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 189,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRO opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

