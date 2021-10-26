Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 135.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

