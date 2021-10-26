Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

