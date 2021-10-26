Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.19

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.19 and last traded at $88.45, with a volume of 10771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

Get Comerica alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Comerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Comerica by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.