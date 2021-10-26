Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,773,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Comcast by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,872,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,016 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 193,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,001,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,753,000 after acquiring an additional 542,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. 109,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,504,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

