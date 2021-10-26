Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce $867.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $701.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

