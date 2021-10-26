Coin Artist Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $5,059.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00215694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00103564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

