Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.