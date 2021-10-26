Citigroup Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $220.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average is $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

