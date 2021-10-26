Citigroup Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $274.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $268.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.41.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.81 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.