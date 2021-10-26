CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

CIT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

