Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.