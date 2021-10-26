Cipher Capital LP Has $231,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 96.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,758 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 175,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after buying an additional 98,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ opened at $217.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

