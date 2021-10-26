Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.37 Million

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report sales of $357.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the lowest is $305.10 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $210.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.56. 2,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,205. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.