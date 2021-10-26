Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,715.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,774.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,642.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.