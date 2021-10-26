Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,564 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $204,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

BK opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

