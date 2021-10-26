Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,874,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $239,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

