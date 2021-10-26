Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CERE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,313. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
