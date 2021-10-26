Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. FMR LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after buying an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 377,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,313. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.