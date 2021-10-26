Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$125.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.06 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Mizuho cut their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.