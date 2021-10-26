Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.240 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

CLS stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

