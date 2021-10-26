Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 830,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

