Celer Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $290.53 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $917.62 million and approximately $290.53 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00214010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.