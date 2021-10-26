Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,558.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,739,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,655. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

