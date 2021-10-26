Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 3,869 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,248. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

