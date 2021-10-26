Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.75. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.33.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

