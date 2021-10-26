Caxton Associates LP Makes New $806,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Amundi bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of A traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.10. 10,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

