Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.03 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 58,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

