Caxton Associates LP Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $92.91. 38,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,448. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

