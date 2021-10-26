Caxton Associates LP Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. 40,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

