Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,053,000. Tesla accounts for about 6.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.71.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $33.90 on Tuesday, reaching $1,058.76. 1,087,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,251,678. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,045.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day moving average is $689.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 560.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

