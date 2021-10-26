Caxton Associates LP Acquires 437 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sonos makes up about 0.5% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after acquiring an additional 295,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

SONO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. 11,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

