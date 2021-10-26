Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 471,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on CATY shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

