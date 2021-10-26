Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after buying an additional 82,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

