Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Million

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post sales of $23.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.82 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

CSTL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 6,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,408 shares of company stock worth $6,329,426 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

