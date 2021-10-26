Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $83.28 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,883.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

