Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 153,667 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $15,131,337.12.

On Monday, October 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $6,266,739.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $5,964,755.32.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.04. 1,226,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,691. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

