Capital International Investors Purchases 571,313 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,218,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.29 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

