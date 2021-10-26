Capital International Investors Has $6.15 Billion Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,146,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $442,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 54,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $170.65 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

