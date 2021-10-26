Capital International Investors Has $1.95 Billion Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.89% of Moody’s worth $1,948,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,280. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

