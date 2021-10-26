Capital International Investors Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,019 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,089,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

