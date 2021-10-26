Capital International Investors Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,781,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $465.22. The stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.26. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

