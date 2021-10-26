Capital International Investors Buys 161,443 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.91% of BlackRock worth $2,542,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,406,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $929.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

