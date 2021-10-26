Capital International Inc. CA Sells 10,924 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $140,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $733.01. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

