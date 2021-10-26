Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $78,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.97.

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $689.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,721. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $693.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.