Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,724 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.35% of Huazhu Group worth $60,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Huazhu Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Huazhu Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 168.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

