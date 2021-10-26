Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839,745 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 107,630 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $70,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $94.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

