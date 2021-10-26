Capital International Inc. CA Buys 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $25.81 on Tuesday, hitting $2,774.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,554.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

