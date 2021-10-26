Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,311. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $359.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

