Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$14.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.50. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.91 and a 52 week high of C$15.68.
Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
