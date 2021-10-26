Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$14.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.50. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.91 and a 52 week high of C$15.68.

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

